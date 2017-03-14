Drake Sends A Positive Message To Meek Mill At Latest Tour Stop

Lagerhaus/WireImage

Drake did something unexpected at the Sunday (November 19) stop of the Boy Meets World Tour in Melbourne, Australia. As he spoke to the crowd, Graham stopped to notice a fan's apparel and the words strewn across it.

"I see you with the Adidas three stripe," said Drake. I see you got the 'Free Meek Mill' t-shirt. Free Meek Mill too, man. You right."

The beef between the two artists began in July 2015, when Meek claimed Drake had a ghostwriter in a series of tweets. As the story unfolded, reference tracks by Quentin Miller were released, and Drake dropped numerous dis tracks like "Charged Up "and "Back to Back." Meek responded with "Wanna Know." However, by the time Graham put Meek on the 2015 OVO Fest meme screen, the general public knew who won the battle and war.

While the two have sent subliminals at each other on projects like 2016's Views and 4/4 Part 2, the beef in recent months has cooled down. That's why it's nice to see Drake recognizing the injustice Mill is facing at the hands of the Philadelphia criminal justice system. Numerous celebrities like Jay-Z, Colin Kaepernick, and Kevin Hart have come forward in recent weeks to protest Meek's imprisonment after a judge ruled he violated his probation. Hopefully, with the level of mounting support, Meek will be freed soon.