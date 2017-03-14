Getty Images

If This New Charli XCX Mixtape Is True, Literally Everyone Is On It

Over two years ago now, Charli XCX dropped "Vroom Vroom," a head rush of a song that preceded an EP of the same name in 2016. These harder-edged songs began a bit of a new era for Charli that continued with this year's Number 1 Angel mixtape.

And according to a tweet Charli sent out on Sunday (December 3), it looks like this era is not close to ending anytime soon.

"Imagine if I did another mixtape," she tweeted before listing the names of some theoretical, all-star collaborators, including Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, MØ, CupcaKKe, Chairlift's Caroline Polachek, Mykki Blanco, ALMA, Brooke Candy, Pabllo Vittar, Tommy Cash, Jay Park, Kim Petras, Dorian Electra, and PC Music's A. G. Cook.

There's some overlap between folks listed here and Charli's previous work; most notably, Number 1 Angel was largely produced by Cook and featured appearances by CupcaKKe and MØ. Cook added some potentially juicy information to Charli's tweet in a message of his own, also shouting out Sophie (who produced Vroom Vroom) and additional producers.

Charli recently popped back up on "Dirty Sexy Money" with David Guetta, Afrojack, and French Montana, but the last proper XCX track we heard was "Boys," way back in July. That's likely on her yet-to-be-announced third studio LP, but in the meantime, we have this new mixtape — and the likely crashing of Tumblr when the CRJ/XCX song finally drops — to look forward to.