YouTube

Charli XCX Grabs Every Famous Boy We Can Think Of For Her New Video

Oh my god, Charli XCX did that.

Did what, you ask? Why, she dropped a video that manages to squeeze in so many famous faces, it’ll simultaneously astound, overwhelm, and arouse you. “Fetish” is so Wednesday morning, folks.

The video, which Charli helmed alongside Sarah McColgan, cycles through a slew of boys mugging for the camera in zany, tickling, millennial pink-hued setups. Look, there’s Joe Jonas eating pancakes! And Mac DeMarco licking a guitar! There’s Diplo doing bicep curls with fluffy puppies, while Khalid is just cuddling with them! Is that Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign making it rain pink money? Yep, and there’s Riz Ahmed cuddling a teddy bear! Over in this corner, Mark Ronson and Ezra Koenig brush their teeth! And over there, D.R.A.M. is smashing TVs!

Elsewhere in the video are Jack Antonoff, will.i.am, Charlie Puth, G-Eazy, Brendon Urie, Cameron Dallas, Joey Badass, Rostam Batmanglij, Chromeo, Flume, Kaytranada, Vance Joy, Stormzy, Tom Daley, The Vamps... and many, many more. Charli’s Rolodex goes DEEP.

Oh, and lest we forget to mention, this video is for a new Charli XCX song called “Boys.” There’s so much happening in the video that it’s hard to appreciate the song fully, but it’s a bop! Welcome back, Charli (and thank you for this visual masterpiece)!