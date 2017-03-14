Will Briana's Family Keep The Teen Mom 2 Peace With Devoin?

From the miscommunication with Leah to feuding with Kailyn about Javi, Briana had quite the inaugural Teen Mom 2 reunion experience. But there was at least one positive aspect for her and her family on this week’s episode: Bri’s mom Roxanne and sister Brittany seemed to quash their years-long beef with Nova’s father Devoin (he just made it to the Los Angeles taping after getting released from jail for missing a court date).

While Briana opted to not speak her baby daddy backstage -- she said she’d already had enough drama with her co-stars -- her family members were cordial with her ex. And instead of almost hitting the young father with a high heel (#neverforget that Teen Mom 3 reunion moment below), the women were civil and showed compassion regarding the dad's legal situation.

“I’m glad you’re out because now we good,” Britt said. “Move the f**k on.”

And yes, the usually tough-as-nails sister even got emotional.

“You’re Nova’s dad. I don’t want you to feel bad or anything. Whatever you and Briana have, you guys have to fix it as parents and find some type of common ground to make it work for Nova. Nova’s getting big, and she’s going to need her dad regardless. I don’t want you to feel like I don’t like you, 'cause I do.”

Devoin then empathized with his baby mama, alluding to her unfortunate co-parenting relationship with Luis (her younger daughter Stella’s dad).

“I don’t blame you guys at all,” he said. “It’s like she’s going through the same thing, like she started over. She has another child now, so I know it’s a lot of emotions... It sucks that things are the way it is because it does not have to be that hard for her. I really wish it wasn’t so hard for her.”

Do you think the cordial relationship between Devoin and Briana's loved ones will last, or was this a short-lived reconciliation? Tell us your thoughts, and keep watching Teen Mom 2 Mondays at 9/8c.