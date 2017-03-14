YouTube/20th Century Fox

Did Deadpool Just Upstage Céline Dion In Their New Music Video?

Deadpool has enlisted Canadian superhero Céline Dion to give an emotional punch to the upcoming sequel's soundtrack, and the new music video for the track expertly combines the vocalist's grace with the superhero's spunk.

In the video for "Ashes," Dion passionately wonders whether beauty can come out of ashes, while a stiletto-clad Deadpool takes the stage beside her with an unexpectedly delicate dance, giving us almost four minutes of this thrilling (and surprisingly mesmerizing) union.

The video ends with the superhero praising the diva — "That was the most beautiful performance I've ever seen in my life!" — but telling her they need a do-over, taking her level of perfection down from an 11 to a 5, because, "This is Deadpool 2, not Titanic."

To be honest, he's not wrong about that. Dion has contributed a number of hits to iconic movie soundtracks in the past, including Beauty and the Beast and the aforementioned Titanic, so her inclusion on the Deadpool 2 soundtrack definitely elevates the notoriously half-assed vibe that typically characterizes the Merc with a Mouth.

And it's not just Dion providing musical clout. The soundtrack features even more female powerhouses, including Cher and Dolly Parton, as well as 80's classics from Pat Benatar, Peter Gabriel, and a-ha. Beats from DJ Shadow and Run The Jewels, Skrillex, and Diplo, French Montana, and Lil Pump modernize the album.

Check out the album's full track list below, which will be released when Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18.

"Ashes" — Celine Dion

"Welcome To The Party" — Diplo, French Montana, and Lil Pump (feat. Zhavia Ward)

"Nobody Speak" — DJ Shadow feat. Run The Jewels

"In Your Eyes" — Peter Gabriel

"Take On Me" (MTV Unplugged - Summer Solstice) — a-ha

"If I Could Turn Back Time" — Cher

"9 to 5" — Dolly Parton

"All Out Of Love" — Air Supply

"We Belong" — Pat Benatar

"Tomorrow" — Alicia Morton

"Mutant Convoy" — Tyler Bates

"Bangarang" (feat. Sirah) — Skrillex