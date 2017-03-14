20 Years Ago, Titanic Was The King Of The World At The Oscars

HAL GARB/AFP/Getty Images

Twenty years ago, the nation — no, the world — was overtaken by Titanic mania. Director James Cameron's romantic epic based on the very real 1912 tragedy made $2.2 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of all time, until 2009 when Cameron beat his own record with Avatar.

As the movie's theme, "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion, played on loop on every single radio station (this was a pre-Spotify society!), stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio experienced a level of fame they hadn't felt before — especially DiCaprio, who had fan clubs in his honor popping up all over the world.

Yes, he really was king of the world. Actually, they all were, and that was never more evident than on March, 23, 1998: the night of the 70th Academy Awards.

The hysteria behind Titanic helped make the 1998 Oscars the most watched of all time, with a reported 87 million viewers. Using history to make history, let's look back on that fateful night.