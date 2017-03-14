Ranking All 14 Songs From Disney’s Live-Action Beauty And The Beast

Disney

Ranked from least likely to make you hit repeat to most likely to play on a loop from now until the end of time

The music from Disney's Beauty and the Beast has become so enduring since the animated film's release in 1991 it's frightful to think it nearly didn't happen.

Beauty and the Beast was originally conceived as a darker, nonmusical adaptation of the French fairy tale La Belle et la Bête, but following the success of 1989's The Little Mermaid, the studio shifted gears and hired Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, the Oscar-winning songwriting team responsible for bringing music back to Disney, to save the project.

With Mermaid behind them, the duo reluctantly decided to work on the film, putting their passion project, Aladdin, on hold. What they ultimately created was magical, from Beauty and the Beast's enchanting title song to boisterous showstoppers like "Gaston" that showed off the late Ashman's clever wordplay.

The music lives on in Disney's new live-action remake, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. And though all of your favorite songs from the original have been remastered and rerecorded — with some notable changes — there are also several new additions from Menken and lyricist Tim Rice.

I've listened to nothing but the soundtrack since it dropped last week, which, of course, qualifies me to rank all of the songs from the live-action film. The tracks are ordered from Least Likely to Make You Hit Repeat to Most Likely to Play on a Loop from Now Until the End of Time. Agree or disagree with my findings @crystalbell — be my guest!