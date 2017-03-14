Chance The Rapper Denounces Donald Trump After The President Tweets His Support

Getty Images

Today (April 27), Chance the Rapper apologized for controversial statements he made in the wake of Kanye West's infamous support of Trump. This week the Coloring Book rapper posted two tweets that received a fair amount of backlash. Chance stated that "Black people don’t have to be democrats," while also calling Kanye the "Same Ye from the VMAs, same Ye from the telethon." It didn't take long for Donald Trump to send out a supportive tweet, which included Chance.

The gesture seemed like the breaking point for the young rapper. After quote tweeting Trump with a "Nah that ain't it yo," Chance elaborated on the week's events.

"I didn’t speak up because I agree with what Kanye had to say or 'cause I fuck with Trump," Chance wrote. "I did it because I wanted to help my friend and 'cause I felt like I was being used to attack him. Unfortunately, my attempt to support Kanye is being used to discredit my brothers and sisters in the movement and I can't sit by and let that happen either."

Chance continues his message by distancing himself from the President and his beliefs.

"I’d never support anyone who has made a career out of hatred, racism, and discrimination," he wrote. "I'd never support someone who'd talk about Chicago as if it's hell on earth then take steps to make life harder here for the most disenfranchised among us."

Chance went on to promise that his apology will be seen in his actions and dedication to advocacy. He concluded his statement by addressing that he should've shown support for Kanye by directly messaging him, instead of going to Twitter.

"We have to talk honestly about what is happening and has been happening in this country and we have to challenge those who are responsible, as well as those who are giving them a pass," Chance finished. "If that happens to include someone I love, someone who is my brother-in-Christ and someone who I believe does really want to do what is right, it's not my job to defend or protect him. It's my job pick up the phone and talk to him about it."

