Kanye Confronts Radio Host Who Revealed His Alleged Love Of Donald Trump

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Kanye West practiced "pure love" on Tuesday (April 24) when he called into Hot 97 to briefly chat with host Ebro Darden on the air. In a slightly tense exchange, Kanye repeatedly told Ebro, "I love you" over the phone, and even broke into a short bar of Stevie Wonder's "I Just Called To Say I Love You." The call was likely in response to Ebro critiquing the Chicago rapper for his recent controversial tweets.

On Monday, Ebro described a 30-minute conversation he had with Kanye over the weekend, in which he claimed the Life of Pablo rapper stated, "I do love Trump." The contentious comments didn't stop there. Kanye also told Ebro he endorsed conservative commentator Candace Owen, because she challenges black thought.

The Hot 97 host potentially took matters too far when he revealed the alleged reason Kanye was hospitalized in 2016. "Nobody really showed love for me when I was addicted to opioids and in the hospital," Kanye allegedly told Ebro during their original call.

Kanye calling Ebro live on his morning show is hopefully the culmination of their feud. The host did try to get West to play new music, but the rapper declined, saying he wanted to wait until he could speak to Darden in person.

Overall, Kanye's return to Twitter has been nothing short of controversial. He's shared harmless updates about new music and tattoos, right next to posts falsely labeling slavery a trend. Kanye is clearly in provocation mode, and hopefully his new music will help explain some of his more damaging tweets.

We're in need of a G.O.O.D. Friday to wash away this pain.