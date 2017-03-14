Chance The Rapper Gave A Group Of Chicago Kids A Christmas They'll Never Forget

Photo by: Caroline De Quesada/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It is hard to explain the feeling of getting a pair of Air Jordan 11s for Christmas. There is something special about seeing your face reflected in the sheen from the patent leather and slipping your feet into the shoes like a young MJ. This year, Chance the Rapper gave some of Chicago's youngest and most talented that feeling.

At an Open Mike event honoring his mentor Brother Mike, Chance gave away 300 pairs of the Air Jordan 11 Retro "Win Like '96" sneaker.

This was definitely a special moment for the high school kids in attendance. Air Jordan 11s have been a Christmas staple for years. As a whole, Jordan's 11th sneaker model is among his most coveted. Boyz II Men infamously wore a pair of them with their tuxedos at the 1996 Grammy Awards.

Unfortunately, the shoes are also difficult to obtain for a variety of reasons. The first is that Jordan Brand and Nike make a limited amount of pairs to keep the exclusive nature and mystique of the sneaker alive. Secondly, the price tag for the shoes are out of many families' price range. The "Win Like '96" pairs are retailing for $220.

One fan tweeted that he never owned a pair of Jordans before.

Chance's gesture takes on another layer of relevance when you factor in how much Michael Jordan means to the city of Chicago, from his time on the Bulls. This Christmas a select few kids will feel like they can fly like Mike. Nothing says holiday spirit like that.