Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Why Did Kanye Invite TMZ To His Office To Preview New Music?

Kanye West really does love Donald Trump, and no amount of texts from John Legend is stopping that. On Thursday (April 26), the Chicago rapper — wearing a pro-Trump "Make America Great Again" hat — teased new music for TMZ's Harvey Levin. Over a minimal beat that sounds unfinished, Kanye spit a brief and provocative a cappella verse.

"Hopped off the Amistad and made 'I'm a God,' / It's always a lituation when I’m involved," Kanye proudly proclaims. Unfortunately, Yeezy's rhymes do not feel like a lituation. Kanye's first bar is likely referring to the Amistad slave rebellion. In 1839, 53 Africans revolted on the Amistad schooner as they tried to sail back to their homeland. The lyric is confusing considering West recently called slavery a trend on Twitter.

Kanye continues his verse by comparing parents to strippers and claiming the anonymous guardians teach white dominance.

See I say what they say when the mic is off

Parents are the strippers

Strip kids of they confidence

Teach white dominance

Question your common sense

See I been washed in tradition that Imma rinse

Over the weekend, Kanye shared he has a solo album and a project with Kid Cudi releasing in June. So this verse might appear on either project.

Kanye's return to Twitter has been met with controversy. Snoop Dogg and Ice-T aren't feeling West's support of Donald Trump. Chance The Rapper and Kim Kardashian have gone out of their way to defend Kanye's right to speak his feelings. Earlier today (April 26), Kanye leaked a conversation between him and John Legend and accused his former G.O.O.D. Music artist of manipulating his "free thought."

The album rollout for Kanye's seventh studio album has been a bizarre and exhausting ride. It is hard to tell where the rapper will go next from here.