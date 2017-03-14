Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Kanye Just Announced Everything You Need To Know About His June Albums

Kanye West is releasing two albums in June. That is not hyperbole, exaggeration, or fallacy. It came from the mouth of Yeezus himself.

Today (April 19), the Chicago rapper dropped three major bombshells on Twitter. First, Kanye announced he is releasing a solo album on June 1. According to Yeezy, the project will be seven songs. Second, he is making a full-length album with Kid Cudi, which will release on June 8. Finally, the name of West and Cudi's group is Kids See Ghost.

Rumors of Kanye recording a new album in the Wyoming mountains have been swirling for a while. Now there is official confirmation from Kanye that the endless speculation was real. A list of celebrities from Drake to Nas were reportedly visiting West on high. What no one could have expected was that fans would be treated to two albums instead of one.

Kanye West and Kid Cudi have been hanging out a lot over the past couple of months. Cudi's mentor and former G.O.O.D. Music boss appeared on stage with the Cleveland rapper at an NBA All-Star event. Since then the two have been photographed together, which gave rise to speculation that a collaborative project was coming.

In a November interview with the Grass Routes podcast, CyHi the Prynce teased that Kanye was producing the bulk of G.O.O.D. Music's new albums. He even mentioned what might have been the then unnamed Kids See Ghost project.

"I got a project I’m doing with 'Ye that’s all produced by him. He’s doing it for every artist on the label," CyHi said. "Sean’s got one that will be executive produced by him. Pusha’s next album is strictly produced by him. Teyana's [next project], strictly [produced by Kanye]. Kid Cudi’s, strictly [produced by Kanye]. He does, like, 10 beats a day."

Yeezy season came early. Rejoice!