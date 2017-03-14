Tyler, The Creator Lets Frank Ocean Know He's 'Running Shit' On 'Bring It Back' Verse

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Tyler, the Creator has been in a giving mood. In March, he dropped "OKRA" and gave props to Valee after being influenced by his style. Last night (April 11), Tyler decided to show love to Trouble, Drake, and Mike Will Made It by adding a verse to "Bring It Back."

Over the unorthodox beat, Tyler's pitched-up voice raps about his lucrative shoe deal with Converse, flexes about his Casio watch, and the importance of investing in stocks. The Golf Wang businessman also finds time to shout-out two of his R&B friends, mentors, and inspirations. Towards the middle of his verse, he lets Solange and Frank Ocean know an important message — "Shout out Solo that's big sis / Shout out Frankie that's big bro / Ya lil' homie running shit no question."

Before the release of the song, Tyler took to Twitter to describe how the track came together.

"travis ( taco) played me this song last week and the pocket of the snare and kick drum had me like wow," Tyler wrote. "then i heard the guy rap, trouble is his name, and i was like wow i love this song. i face timed mike will and was like wow this song, and he sent the instrumental and i was like bet, this will be fun."

What is the next beat Tyler, the Creator should demolish?