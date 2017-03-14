Drake And Trouble's 'Bring It Back' Video Is A Moody Masterpiece

Vevo

Today (March 26), Trouble and Mike Will Made-It released the video to "Bring It Back" featuring Drake. The black-and-white short film focuses on the Atlanta rapper navigating the streets and how that intertwines with his partner's life as a stripper. The video culminates with an appearance from Drake as he plays video games with Mike Will and raps his verse to Trouble.

Last Friday (March 23), Trouble dropped his project, Edgewood. His debut features guest verses from The Weeknd, Fetty Wap, and Boosie Badazz and production from the Ear Drummer head honcho.

Earlier this month, Mike Will Made-It announced that he was signing Trouble to Ear Drummer Records his imprint on Interscope Records. In a statement to Complex, he discussed what makes the Atlanta rapper so special.

"No other producer and artist combo can pull off what Trouble and I are about to do," Mike said. "Edgewood is only the beginning. I really felt like it was time for a level up for Trouble — I’ve been watching his grind for years now, since we were young as fuck, coming up in Atlanta on the music scene, trying to make something out of nothing. Trouble is the only person from the city who’s going to give you that raw, pure, honest, real rap, mixed with originality, new flavor, new flows and new lingo. He has the grind, work ethic, and dedication to back it up and the city knows."

