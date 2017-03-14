Christy and Tea aren't happy. To say the least

Young and Pregnant Mama Drama: Will Jade's And Ashley's Weddings Be Ruined By Their Mothers?

Wedding bells are going to ring on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant -- but not if the mothers-of-the-brides have a say in it.

On tonight’s episode, Jade got engaged to Sean -- whom she referred to as her “live-in babysitter” just last week -- while Bar put the wheels in motion for his proposal to Ashley. But the girls’ moms aren’t exactly wishing their kids a happily-ever-after.

First, Sean’s proposal. The new dad popped the question on a romantic (and much-needed) date night, complete with a private dinner overlooking the city and a dozen red roses for his lady.

“Are you serious? Oh my goodness,” a surprised Jade said when he dropped to one knee. “I wore fake eyelashes, and I don’t want them to come off.”

By the way, she said "yes" after the initial shock (and beauty concerns) wore off.

But when the couple returned home to Jade's mom Christy, who was babysitting Kloie for the night, the excitement died down quickly.

“I don’t want you to get married to Sean,” Christy said after catching a glimpse of her daughter’s ring. “I don’t think he’s the one for you.”

Next up: Ashley. Her always-outspoken mama Tea didn't hold back when Bar asked her permission for Ashley’s hand in marriage.

“At this point, I’m saying no,” she said straight up. “To be a husband is a whole lot more than being a boyfriend. No way I will let you take my daughter’s hand without me doing everything to stop it. You guys are not ready.”

And leave it to Tea to ruin the surprise for an out-of-the-loop Ashley -- she told her daughter flat-out she would not attend the wedding should she and Bar take that next step.

“It’s hard to be there and watch your child willingly go down a lane that’s a dead end. Bar needs to grow up. He’s got issues with his family pulling him all over the place.”

Do you agree with Christy and Tea that the young moms aren't ready for marriage? And which of them do you think is more likely to sabotage her daughter’s wedding? Vote below, and keep watching Young and Pregnant Mondays at 10/9c.