Meet The Grandmas Of Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant

You already know Shen, but the others will be an integral part of the season too

As Kayla, Lexi, Jade, Brianna and Ashley of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant are about to find out, it takes a village to raise a baby -- and, in the case of the young moms-to-be, that village is going to most likely include their own mamas.

Most of the ladies are lucky to have their mothers help them navigate the complexities of teen pregnancy and young parenthood, and we’ll see their mother-daughter (and, in the case of the dads, mother-son!) relationships chronicled throughout the series’ debut season.

As we still try to get over that infamous baby-shower brawl between Ashley and Bar's mom Shen, get to know all the series' grandmas