Cardi B Discusses Her Blood Ties And Why Being In A Gang Isn't Worth It

In the past, Cardi B has alluded to her affiliations with the Bloods both on and off the record. However, the Bronx rapper has managed to dodge questions confirming her involvement with the gang. Today (April 9), in an in-depth interview with GQ, Cardi gets candid about when she joined the Bloods and why young people should avoid following in her footsteps.

"When I was 16 years old, I used to hang out with a lot of Bloods," Cardi said. "I used to pop off with my homies. And they'd say, 'Yo, you really get it poppin'. You should come home. You should turn Blood.' And I did. Yes, I did. And something that—it's not like, oh, you leave. You don't leave. Stripping, changed my life. When I was a stripper, I didn't give a fuck about gangs, because I was so focused on making money."

The Invasion of Privacy rapper continued the conversation by advising young people against gang life.

"That's why I don't talk about it much. Because I wouldn't want a young person, a young girl, to think it's okay to join it. You could talk to somebody that is considered Big Homie and they will tell you: 'Don't join a gang.' The person that I'm under, she would tell you, 'Don't join a gang.' It's not about violence. It's just like—it doesn't make your money."

Cardi is having a stellar week — her debut album went gold, Oprah is listening, and she announced her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live. That is why it is interesting to hear her open up about her past and why she is trying to steer people away from that lifestyle.

