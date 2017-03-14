Cardi B’s Debut Album Is Coming — See The Cover And Release Date

Getty Images

Our long national nightmare is over — Cardi B has finally announced the title and release date of her hotly anticipated debut album.

In an Instagram post on Monday evening (March 26), the “Bodak Yellow” rapper revealed that Invasion of Privacy will arrive on April 6, which is in just two short weeks. Ever the benevolent superstar, Cardi also shared the album’s electrified cover, which shows her licking her lips, wearing a checkered ensemble, and rocking white-rimmed sunglasses and yellow hair.

Cardi’s exciting news comes two weeks after she announced at the iHeartRadio Music Awards that her debut album would be released sometime in April. It’s good to see that she’s keeping her word — after all, this is one of the year’s buzziest releases. Let's hope it lives up to the hype!