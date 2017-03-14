Diplo’s ‘Suicidal’ Video Shows Us The Surprisingly Somber Side Of Desiigner

YouTube

If you’ve been lying awake at night wondering what Desiigner’s been up to ever since his “Panda” domination, don’t worry — he’s simply been roaming shirtless around New York, winter weather be damned.

At least, that’s precisely what the Brooklyn rapper is doing in Diplo’s new video for “Suicidal,” a woozy collaboration from the DJ’s recently released California EP. In the Shomi Patwary-directed clip, Desiigner, Diplo, and a few impeccably dressed models pensively wander the Manhattan streets at nighttime. All the while, Desiigner muses, “Tryna hold on the ledge, I’m falling off / Life of Desiigner, zombie walking, I’m walking off.”

“Suicidal” gives us a darker and much more emotional side of the typically spazzy, hyped-up Desiigner. But, according to the man himself, that’s just because there are “different sides” to him.

As for Diplo, he explained the origins of the song in a YouTube comment, writing, “Desiigner came over for a few days and just locked in on that beat. We wrote a scratch and then a few months later cut the vocal and we had a good track. For me its a sort of compromise between some of my favorite producers like Flume and Mura Masa and a real hip-hop energy that Desiigner brings﻿.”

“Suicidal” is just the latest in a string of new visuals from Diplo — he’s also released vids for the California collabs “Look Back” with DRAM and “Worry No More” with Lil Yachty and Santigold.