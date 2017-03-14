Lil Yachty Is A Master Pastry Chef In New Diplo Video

YouTube/Diplo

After devoting his recent music video excursions to letting DRAM be dapper amid beautiful desert panorama, being a perfect piano and dance partner for MØ, and literally chilling atop a Zamboni with Tory Lanez and Cashmere Cat, Diplo has done the natural thing for his latest: given the spotlight over to Lil Yachty and Santigold.

In the new Daniel Pappas-directed clip for "Worry No More," the pair are pastel-clad star bakers, sprinkling flour and sugar and making the most resplendent-looking doughnuts and pastries you can imagine.

Behind them at one point lies a tray of doughnuts decorated with all sorts of miracle items, like cereal bits, cookies, and of course, frosting. I am hungry as I write this. (Also, someone please inform Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood that this video exists.)

The song itself is as colorful and sweet as the video, and on the chorus, Yachty delivers a good mantra that we should all remember as we march into the weekend and beyond: "So catch me if you can / I'm chasing after my dreams."

"Worry No More" is reportedly set to be included on Diplo's upcoming California EP. For his sake, I hope more pastry-themed music vids lie in all of our futures.