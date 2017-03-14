People Are Freaking Out Watching Drake And Travis Scott Play Video Games

Getty Images

Who knew celebrities like Drake and Travis Scott are normal humans who do normal human things? Today (March 15), the internet went crazy after Drake joined famous Fortnite player Tyler "Ninja" Blevins to play the friendly survival video game.

Fans could see the "God's Plan" rapper and Ninja play on the popular live-streaming video platform Twitch. Ninja is one of the most famous people on the platform, which led to an Instagram follow by Drake, reports Kotaku.

However, the fun didn't stop there. Travis Scott and JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers joined to ratchet up the chaos. At one point, Scott goes, "God's plan, let's get it," when Graham revives him in the game. The proceedings looked so fun that Logic, Post Malone, and Lil Yachty all had something to say about the game on Twitter.

According to CNET, the stream broke the all-time concurrent viewers record on the platform with 600,000 people checking in to watch a virtual Drizzy and La Flame. The previous record was 388,000 views logged by Dr DisRespect.

Of course, a viral Drake moment wouldn't be anything without fans, celebrities, and Twitch itself turning the event into memes.