The 10 Most Magical Moments From Lorde’s Melodrama Tour

When she gave everyone goosebumps with “Writer in the Dark”

“This is such a beautiful room, holy moly,” Lorde marveled before a beautifully sparse rendition of “Writer in the Dark.” And that was before the whole arena was spontaneously lit up with cellphone lights. The ballad got one of the biggest applause breaks of the night, and also served as a segue into a more intimate portion of the show during which Lorde sat down and had a long talk with her fans.

“How you been? Are you dating anyone? Got any crushes? I feel like I want to catch up with you all one-on-one,” she said. She shouted out Melodrama co-writer and co-producer Jack Antonoff (“Hi, Jacky! Is this crazy or what?! We wrote all these songs and now we’re at the Staples Center!”), and then she thanked fans for seeing her “really clearly” and allowing her to showcase her true self. And what is that true self, you might ask? “The vivid dreamer, the overreacter, the fucking wild dancer, the teller of stories,” she said.