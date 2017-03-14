Dolores O'Riordan, Lead Singer Of The Cranberries, Dead At 46

David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns

Dolores O'Riordan, the enigmatic frontwoman of Irish rock outfit The Cranberries, has died at the age of 46.

In a statement, her publicist said that the singer — who was recording in London — had passed away suddenly, and that "family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time." No cause of death has been revealed. She is survived by her three children.

O'Riordan became a household name in the '90s when "Linger," "Zombie," "Dreams," and scores of the Cranberries' hits rendered the Limerick quartet instant alternative all-stars. Songs of theirs popped up on prominent soundtracks, from Clueless and Empire Records to The Next Karate Kid, with "Dreams" in particular lending itself beautifully to several scenes in film and television.

Their most recent release, 2017's Something Else, features fresh acoustic versions of some of these songs, including a moving version of "Linger."