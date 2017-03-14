Lorde's Frank Ocean Cover Is As Gorgeous And Aching As You'd Expect

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

And her unreleased song 'Precious Metals' might be even better

One cool thing about seeing Lorde perform live on her current Melodrama world tour is that she's decided to pull some unreleased music from the vault and incorporate it into the setlist. Another cool thing is the Run the Jewels "Supercut" remix, and yet another is that she's been playing "Magnets," her great Disclosure collab, and — well, there are a lot of good things about it.

At Thursday night's show (March 1), the North American tour kickoff in Milwaukee, Lorde dipped into her reserve of unreleased goods in the encore, sandwiching a song reportedly called "Precious Metals" between "Loveless" and "Team."

Here's a fan-captured snippet of the track, which was apparently written for Melodrama but ultimately left off the album.

Elsewhere in the set, Lorde took on Frank Ocean's "Solo," prefacing the faithful cover by saying she'd never done it before and encouraging the crowd to sing along. Artists covering and putting their own unique take on Frank's songs is a time-honored tradition, likely because every album he's dropped has at least a few songs that end up becoming contemporary standards.

Melodrama's world tour rolls onward through the summer. We'll have to wait and see what other treasures Lorde is waiting to unearth for us.