The 2018 Winter Olympic games received a lot of attention, but lest we forget that some of the game’s most notable standouts have tried (and failed) to earn Challenge gold.

Since the premiere of The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars in May 2017, MTV has delighted longtime series fans by taking existing standouts from the show and pitting them against established athletes like Gus Kenworthy and Shawn Johnson and extraordinary entertainers like Riff Raff and Romeo Miller. After a series of high-stakes competitions, finalists are challenged to one final matchup, the winners of which earn huge cash prizes for charity (just last season, CT, Johnny Bananas and Emily took home big bucks for F.I.G.H.T., Special Olympics + Girls, Inc., respectively).

And while the spirit of the competition boils down to helping those in need, there’s no denying there’s been big-time drama along the way. Because as long as champs battle stars, you can count on egos being tested in The Challenge house.

We’ve collected the most memorable moments from the first two Champs vs. Stars seasons, whether they’ve manifested on or off of the battlefield. Check 'em all out, relive the series’ halcyon days, tell us who you’d love to see on a potential future season and keep up with the series every Tuesday at 10/9c!