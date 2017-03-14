The latest ‘Champs vs. Stars’ victors were the winningest ever, but many have come close

Twenty years after the premiere of The Challenge, the show has officially yielded its very first undefeated team. And while many have come close, none besides CT, Emily and Johnny Bananas can say they were part of the single most dominant squad of all time.

The three competitors — each already franchise legends — officially cemented their collective legacy tonight with a win in the final Champs vs. Stars mission, a three-on-three battle that found them waging war against comedian Justina Valentine, UFC fighter Michelle Waterson and Bachelorette alum Josh Murray for $150,000 in charity. The Stars came out of the gates swinging across the multi-station obstacle course, which included a game of greased-up soccer and a round of blind go-kart racing, but ultimately, couldn’t stave off Team Blue.

And after completing one final puzzle while way out in front of The Stars, Team Blue officially went 7-0, and earned money for The Special Olympics, Girls Incorporated and F.I.G.H.T.

For CT, whose charity aimed to help curb the opiate epidemic, the win was particularly meaningful.

“I think it’s gonna bring a lot of awareness,” he said. “We’ll be able to reach a lot of people to make them feel like they’re not alone.”

And Emily, who’d spent years off the grid, echoed the sentiment.

“This is an amazing Challenge to come back to,” she said. “It’s incredible.”

There have been many times across the Challenge circuit when a single season has amounted to a 50/50 grudge match (“Battle of the Seasons“) or remained a close call all the way to the finish (“The Duel II”), but sometimes, one troop is so prevailing, it doesn’t even seem fair.

Check out the most dominant Challenge teams of all time below, and tell us in the comments which you think is most memorable.