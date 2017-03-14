Did Zayn Malik Get A He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named Tattoo?

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Zayn Malik is an enigma wrapped in a mystery stuffed with riddles. The latest Zayn question is a simple, but complex one. What possessed Malik to get a potential tattoo of Voldemort on his leg?

To be fair, Zayn is used to getting interesting ink. In 2013, MTV News spoke with tattoo artist John Garancheski about the cartoon caricature the former One Direction member got of his then-girlfriend, Perrie Edwards of Little Mix.

"He wasn't pushy. He was like, 'I really want this and I'd like you to do it,'" said Garancheski. "He showed me a picture of his girlfriend, Perrie, and he was like, 'I kind of want it to look like her, but not to be her, to kind of be like a comic-style version of her.'

While Zayn and Perrie are no longer together, it is safe to say one's Harry Potter fandom is more permanent than most relationships. Zayn's Dark Lord tattoo isn't the first time Malik's showed his affinity for the boy wizard. In a 2016 tweet, he quoted "Yes now" on a post announcing the release of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child.

With Zayn teasing new music on Instagram, one can only hope an ode to Tom Riddle makes his new album.