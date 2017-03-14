Zayn Is Using His Instagram To Workshop 'Late Night Ideas'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The world is eagerly awaiting the release of Zayn Malik's second album — and it appears he's well aware of their desire to hear new tunes, so he's giving them something to get excited about in the meantime.

Zayn's Instagram, lately, has been less about pictures and more about words: He's chosen to use the photo-sharing platform to showcase poetry (sorry: zoetry) he's working on, and has given no indication that these are lyrics to his upcoming songs or the bones of future compositions.

But that's changed, as now the "zoems" have given way to brief snippets of Zayn at work.

In the last 48 hours, Zayn's posted over 11 videos of him jamming out with an acoustic guitar and singing through various ideas. He freestyles. He covers Stevie Wonder at one point.

He labels a bunch of these videos, and a few potential song titles are thrown into the mix: "Lips On Mine" and "Shut Up" get singled out, so does this mean we've got names for potential tracks on his follow-up to Mind of Mine? These could be simple musings or ideas that'll never see the studio – but they could be the raw drafts of his next hits.

We'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, we'll be refreshing our Insta feeds like crazy.