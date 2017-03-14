11 Celebs Who Got A Tattoo Of Their Significant Other's Face

Love may fade, but tattoos don't — unless you shell out thousands of dollars to have them removed or covered up, that is. Still, that didn't stop many famous faces from getting ink of other famous faces, namely of their significant others, tattooed on their bodies. Nothing says "I like your face" like permanently etching it into your skin, am I right?
-
Jhené Aiko
Jhené Aiko recently inked boyfriend Big Sean's giant portrait on her left arm as a very permanent symbol of their relationship that will hopefully last forever, too. Doesn't he look dashing in his tux?
-
Zayn Malik
In 2013, Zayn walked into Maryland's Tattooed Heart Studios with a picture of his girlfriend at the time, Perrie Edwards of Little Mix. He wanted a "comic-style version of her," artist John Garancheski told MTV News. Fast-forward to today, and Zayn's Perrie tribute has been covered up by space-themed blob. He's now dating Gigi Hadid.
-
Justin Bieber
In the above interview with GQ, Bieber got real about his wrist tattoo of a woman with angel wings. "This is my ex-girlfriend, so I kind of tried to cover her face up with some shading, but people still know," he revealed. Hmm, I wonder who he could be talking about?
-
Amber RoseJason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Yup, that's Wiz Khalifa hanging out on Amber Rose's arm. They got married in 2013 and filed for divorce in 2014. Last August, Rose finally masked the tat with another face that's reported to resemble Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash. Better late than never!
-
Billie Joe ArmstrongKevin Winter/Getty
The Green Day frontman inked a photo strip of his wife, Adrienne Armstrong, on his right forearm. They got married in 1994 and have two sons, Jakob and Joey, who are also musicians. Like father, like son.
-
NasGabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
See that tattoo that vaguely resembles a human on Nas's right forearm? It was once a nude rendering of his ex-wife, Kelis, but after they divorced in 2009, he inked a lion's head over her face. Back in 2012, he talked to MTV News' "RapFix Live" about their breakup, saying, "Love is a beast."
-
Safaree Samuels
Once upon a time, Nicki Minaj dated Safaree Samuels, and he also decided to tattoo her face on his forearm. When things went downhill between them, tattoo artist Compton added roses to cover up the past. What a happily ever after.
-
Carey Hart
P!nk's husband Carey Hart is practically covered in head-to-toe tattoos — plus, he's opened several tattoo shops across the country — so it's only natural he saved some ink for his girl. In 2009, he reportedly tweeted that he got a "day of the dead style" tattoo of his wife.
-
Chris BrownMaury Phillips/WireImage
See that tat on Brown's elbow that kind of looks like the girl from The Ring? Well, it looks suspiciously similar to a photo of Karrueche Tran, his ex who was reportedly granted a restraining order against him in February.
-
David BeckhamTony Quinn/MLS
David and Victoria Beckham have several tattoos dedicated to each other, but the soccer legend got an especially bold one of his wife's body on his left forearm. (Are you sensing a pattern here?) This tattoo is reportedly based on a 2004 photo shoot that Victoria Beckham did for Pop magazine.
-
Kat Von D
On a 2011 episode of LA Ink, Kat Von D surprised Jesse James, her (now ex) boyfriend, with a massive tattoo of his grade-school photo. His joking response? "You're crazy."