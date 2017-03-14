The 11 Cutest Couples At The 2018 Oscars

It’s appropriate that the watery romance The Shape of Water won big at the Oscars on Sunday night (March 4), because there were fine-as-hell couples flaunting their love all over the place. From awards show veterans like Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, to newcomers like Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan, the red carpet was packed with duos striking picture-perfect poses together.
Below, take a look at 11 couples (legit and otherwise) who gave us major heart eyes at the Oscars.
-
Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCiceroGetty Images
These two spread #RelationshipGoals all over the damn place. The Jane the Virgin star — who rocked a stunning soft pink ball gown — and her boyfriend have been an item for a couple of years, and they made the Oscars their most picture-perfect date night yet.
-
Jordan Peele and Chelsea PerettiGetty Images
Hours before he (most deservedly) nabbed the trophy for Best Original Screenplay, Peele rocked a white tux alongside his comedian wife. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out a bloody antler pin on his lapel, as an ode to the symbolism in Get Out.
-
Timothée Chalamet and Armie HammerGetty Images
It’s a great thing Call Me by Your Name is rumored to be getting sequels, because the world needs more Timmy + Armie action! The two gifted Elio and Oliver shippers a slew of new pics on the red carpet, where they looked ever the dapper duo.
-
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth ChambersGetty Images
And now here’s Hammer’s actual couple pic, with his gorgeous wife.
-
Ansel Elgort and Violetta KomyshanGetty Images
The Baby Driver hunk stuck close to his longtime girlfriend, who daringly wore a strapless see-through gown.
-
Lupita Nyong’o and Danai GuriraGetty Images
Sorry, every other Oscar attendee, but you lost the minute this dynamite Black Panther duo showed up together. Between Nyong’o’s leg-baring golden gown and Gurira’s blush head-turner, their pics together put every other (actual) couple to shame.
-
Adam Rippon and Mirai NagasuGetty Images
Bet you never thought you’d see a bondage-themed suit on the Oscars carpet! Rippon made a statement in a leather harness designed by Jeremy Scott, while his fellow Olympic figure skater looked as elegant off the ice as she did on. A true medal-worthy duo!
-
Miguel and Nazanin MandiGetty Images
Ahead of his dazzling performance of Coco’s “Remember Me,” Miguel and his fiancé flaunted their coordinating black velvet ensembles on the red carpet.
-
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. GordonGetty Images
The married duo didn’t take home an award for their hit The Big Sick, but they did dominate best-dressed lists thanks to his classic tux and her gold frilly gown.
-
Ashley Judd and Mira SorvinoGetty Images
The two actresses — who became powerful voices in the #MeToo movement — arrived at the ceremony together in a strong show of solidarity. Truly a powerful pair.
-
Matthew McConaughey and Camila AlvesGetty Images
This isn’t this pair’s first Oscars rodeo, but it may have been their most stylish. The actor looked spiffy as hell in a red bow tie and sunglasses, while his model wife turned heads in a gorgeous white gown. They may be Oscar veterans, but they haven’t lost their touch.