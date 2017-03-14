The 11 Cutest Couples At The 2018 Oscars

Getty Images

These picture-perfect duos made the Oscars their best date night ever

It’s appropriate that the watery romance The Shape of Water won big at the Oscars on Sunday night (March 4), because there were fine-as-hell couples flaunting their love all over the place. From awards show veterans like Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, to newcomers like Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan, the red carpet was packed with duos striking picture-perfect poses together.

Below, take a look at 11 couples (legit and otherwise) who gave us major heart eyes at the Oscars.