Jordan Peele Thanks 'Everybody Who Bought A Ticket' To Get Out For His Oscar

Getty Images

Oscar winner Jordan Peele has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?

On Sunday night (March 4), Peele took home the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for his unsettling directorial debut, Get Out. "This means so much to me," the writer-director said upon accepting the Oscar. "I stopped writing this movie so many times because I thought it was impossible — I thought it wasn't going to work. I thought no one would ever make this movie, but I kept coming back to it because I knew that if someone let me make this movie that people would hear it and people would see it."

Oh, and the people did see it. Made on a minuscule Hollywood budget of $4 million, Peele's clever social thriller went on to make $255 million at the box office. The film depicts the real-life horrors of being black in America, and no other film in this category — or this year, to be honest — was as thoroughly embraced by critics and audiences as Get Out. (Though, Gerwig's Lady Bird comes close.) It's the kind of film that benefits from multiple viewings; every scene was made to be dissected, from the deer to the cotton to the Froot Loops to the Sunken Place.

Peele went on to dedicate the award "to everybody who went and saw this movie, everybody who bought a ticket, who told somebody to buy a ticket — thank you. I love you."

The screenplay for Get Out bested some serious heavy-hitters, including Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon's heartfelt, semi-autobiographical romantic comedy, The Big Sick; playwright Martin McDonagh's bleak, biting Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri; Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor's sensual, sublime The Shape of Water; and Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird, the endearing, hella tight tale of a free spirit coming of age in the unbearably normal suburbs of Sacramento, California, in the early 2000s.