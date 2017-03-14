Miguel Made Sparks Fly With His Beautifully Festive Oscars Performance

Getty Images

If Pixar’s Coco somehow didn’t make you cry when you saw it in theaters, chances are you shed a happy tear or two when Miguel, Gael García Bernal, and Natalia LaFourcade performed one of the film’s standout songs on the Oscars stage on Sunday night (March 4).

The dynamite trio brought some Mexican musical magic to the awards show when they performed the Best Original Song-nominated “Remember Me” (which happens to be about a young musician named Miguel). García Bernal was up first, crooning his soft, sweet lullaby rendition of the song alongside an acoustic guitarist. Miguel and LaFourcade then kicked things up a notch as the stage transformed into a Dia de Los Muertos-themed wonderland. Fireworks lit up the stage, dancers twirled across the floor, and confetti rained down on the audience as the duo beautifully sang about the life-giving power of music. It was a rare showing for a bilingual song at the Oscars, and — win or lose — one we’ll “remember” for a long time.

“Remember Me” was composed by songwriting veterans Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who won an Oscar for their 2013 Frozen megahit “Let It Go.” The Coco song is nominated alongside “Mighty River” from Mudbound, “Mystery of Life” from Call Me By Your Name, “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman, and “Stand Up For Something” from Marshall. Coco, meanwhile, took home the award for Best Animated Feature Film.