Rae Sremmurd's First Singles As Solo Acts Are Here

Misha Vladimirskiy / Contributor / Getty Images

Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi are officially solo acts...sort of. Last night (February 28), each member of Rae Sremmurd dropped a new song — "Hurt To Look" by Lee and "Brxnks Truck" by Jxmmi. The duo also released the second single from their upcoming album, Sr3mm, "Powerglide" featuring Juicy J.

So how did the brothers fare on their solo efforts? Did Swae bring the same pop appeal and knack for infectious hooks to "Hurt To Look" as he did to French Montana's "Unforgettable?" What does an unleashed Jxmmi sound like when he's anchoring a single by himself?