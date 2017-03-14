Can Rae Sremmurd Deliver A Speakerboxxx/The Love Below With Sr3mm?

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Rae Sremmurd season is officially upon us. Last night (February 4), the group released "T'd Up," the second single off their upcoming album, Sr3mm. Over a haunting Metro Boomin- and Swae Lee-co-produced beat, the brothers rap about being you guessed it "T'd up."

The song falls in line with the maturation of the Rae Sremmurd sound. "T'd Up" is a nocturnal adrenaline rush as Swae Lee sings about being ticked off, while avoiding speed bumps. The new single will be featured in ESPN's NBA campaign for the upcoming Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics game on February 11.

The group along with Mike Will Made It announced that Sr3mm will be a triple-disc split between a Rae Sremmurd side, a Swae Lee's solo album Swaecation, and Jxmmi's project Jxmtroduction. If the group is going to give us dark and hazy bangers like "T'd Up," it will be interesting to see what they deliver on their solo efforts. Can Swaecation and Jxmtroduction live up to Speakerboxx/The Love Below, the 2003 album from their group-gone-solo forefathers, Outkast?

Swae Lee has already proved his pen game and melodies are undeniable on French Montana's "Unforgettable" and Beyoncé's "Formation." Jxmmi has also been getting his solo game up featuring on songs with Juicy J and Gucci Mane. "T'd Up" proves that Rae Sremmurd is as strong as ever together, but the more intriguing question is what they have in store apart.

Listen to Rae Sremmurd's "T'd Up" below.