Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Swae Lee Revealed When We Can Expect To Hear His Solo Album

Swae Lee, a.k.a. Swae Vandross, a.k.a. Marvin Swae, a.k.a. Swaevie Wonder is here to save 2018. The melodic half of Rae Sremmurd took to Twitter to confirm that his long-awaited solo album, Swaecation Vol 1, is nearing completion.

In a 2016 interview with Complex, Swae and Slim Jxmmi announced they were working on solo projects, but denounced rumors that it meant the end of the group.

"When we say solo projects, we say chances for the fans to get to see us individually," said Lee. "But we’re still Sremmed out. We might put them on the same disc — who knows? We definitely got different projects that we’re working on and tweaking."

When asked by a fan how long we will have to wait for his solo debut, Lee wrote, "Definitely in like less than a month confirmed."

Over the last couple years, Swae Lee has shown his growing artistry in a variety of ways. He contributed the infectious hook on French Montana's "Unforgettable" and regaled the world with perhaps the most heartbreaking Christmas carol of all time. He also received a writing credit for Beyoncé's "Formation" in 2016.

In a 2016 interview with The New Yorker, Mike Will Made-It described Lee's contribution.

So we're in the middle of the desert and we're just coming up — we just freestyle, you know — and Swae Lee said, "OK, ladies, now let's get in formation." And we put it on the voice note. Swae Lee's got so many voice notes that he doesn't even record, but I'm like, dog, we got to do that "get in formation" shit. That could be a hard song for the ladies. Some woman-empowerment shit. Like, "Ladies, let's get in line, let's not just fall for anything." I'm seeing that vision. When they got back from Coachella, they booked a studio, and Swae Lee ended up just laying it down.

While there is no official date for SremmLife 3 or Swaecation Vol. 1, it is reassuring to see Lee letting fans know that the Rae Sremmurd takeover is imminent.