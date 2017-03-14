Kesha Dusts Off ‘We R Who We R’ For A Rowdy Performance

Getty Images

She paused the song for an epic speech about 'celebrating who the fuck we are'

This week, Kesha was forced to postpone several spring dates of her Rainbow Tour due to an ACL tear. And while her Animals are eagerly awaiting her return to the stage, the pop star has offered up a thoughtful consolation of sorts.

On Thursday (February 22), Kesha shared a pair of performances from her November 1 concert in Los Angeles. First up is her survivor’s anthem “Praying,” which — as we've seen before — sounds even more powerful live than on the recording. At the end of the video, a sweet message pops up on the screen: “For my Animals: Your spirit is what I live for.”

The second, much more upbeat video finds Kesha dusting off her classic 2010 hit “We R Who We R.” The lighting cues are wild, a wind machine whips Kesha’s hair everywhere, and amid the joyful chaos, Kesha pauses for an expletive-filled speech about the song’s empowering message.

“I’m sick and tired of bully motherfuckers trying to make us feel like we shouldn’t be ourselves all the fucking time,” she told the crowd. “I won’t stand and we can’t stand for discrimination of any kind. Not tonight, not now, not fucking ever. I’m talking about what country you’re from, what your skin color is, what your sexual preference is, what your gender identity is, or any other kind of discrimination. There’s no room for that shit here.”

She continued, “That’s what this song is about. It’s about us celebrating who the fuck we are. And now it’s time to turn to my personal life mission to spread as much love, equality, glitter, and rock and roll until the day I die, until I’m six fucking feet underground. I love you all just as you fucking are.”

Here’s hoping Kesha’s surgery goes well so she can return the stage and give us more badass, inspiring moments like this!