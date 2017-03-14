Watch Kesha Beautifully Perform ‘Praying’ For The First Time

YouTube

Last week, Kesha performed “Praying” for the first time ever, in front of an intimate crowd at YouTube Space LA. Now, she’s graciously shared live footage of the performance on Vevo, giving fans everywhere the chance to witness the moving moment.

“This is the first time that we’re gonna have ever played ‘Praying’ in front of anyone,” Kesha told the crowd before launching into the ballad. “So this is very special for us, and I hope it’s really special for you guys. I hope you feel that energy.”

Backed by a band wearing all white, Kesha sang in front of a starry backdrop that gradually became lighter and brighter over the course of the song. She appeared visibly emotional, but belted lyrics like “I’m proud of who I am” with complete command. This truly is a triumphant comeback.

“Praying” is the first single from Kesha’s upcoming album Rainbow, which arrives this Friday. See what Kesha had to say about the long-awaited album here.