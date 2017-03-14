Kesha Is ‘Heartbroken’ To Postpone Tour Dates After Tearing Her ACL

Getty Images

Kesha’s triumphant comeback run has hit a little speed bump.

At a concert in Dubai on February 9, the singer suffered an onstage fall and tore her ACL. It’s the kind of injury that can derail a professional athlete’s career, and in the music world, it’s no minor matter either. Kesha will undergo surgery to repair it on Tuesday (February 20), followed by months of rehabilitation.

As a result, the Rainbow singer is postponing her 11 scheduled tour dates in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Japan, all of which were set to take place in March and April.

“It’s my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world, but I have to follow my doctors’ orders and undergo surgery so I can get ready to give it my all on my summer tour and beyond,” Kesha said in an Instagram post.

“Moving these dates is making me sick with sadness, but I tried to will this injury away and unfortunately it didn’t work,” she continued. “I love you all and I’ll work every single day, as hard as I can, to recover and get back on stage as soon as possible. I’m so sorry and sending love always.”

Kesha is apparently hoping to be back in fighting shape for her joint summer tour with Macklemore, dubbed The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore. The 30-date North American trek is slated to kick off on June 6 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Sure, this is a bit of bad luck for Kesha, but she’s repeatedly proven herself as one of the most tenacious musicians working today, so here’s hoping she’ll recover soon!