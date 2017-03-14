Stranger Things Star Natalia Dyer Is A Club Vixen In James Bay’s New Video

YouTube

If you’ve never seen Natalia Dyer — a.k.a. Nancy Wheeler from Stranger Things — wear anything except ‘80s threads and be anywhere except suburban Indiana, you’re in for a surprise. The actress stars in James Bay’s new video for “Wild Love,” and in it, she unleashes her inner nightclub vixen.

In the whimsical vid, Bay (who I’ve just realized looks like an older version of Nick Robinson!) sings directly into the camera while purple butterflies hover overhead. He winds up in a nightclub, where he locks eyes with Dyer across a crowded dance floor as she mouths the refrain, “I wanna give you wild, wild love.” With the help of those swirling butterflies, they manage to rise above the crowd for some intimate face time — and that’s where the magic (briefly) happens.

“Wild Love” is Bay’s first new song since his 2015 debut album, Chaos & The Calm, which spawned bluesy singles like “Let It Go” and “Hold Back the River.” Upon his new video’s release, the singer-songwriter told NME that it was “a pleasure” to work with Dyer.

“She's a lovely person, a huge talent, and it was great hanging with her while making this video,” he said. “I'm a massive Stranger Things fan so I tried everything in my power not to fan boy too hard.”

As for Dyer, “Wild Love” continues the apparent tradition of Stranger Things actors appearing in music videos. Millie Bobby Brown already has two starring roles to her name — in Sigma’s “Find Me” and the xx’s “I Dare You” — while Gaten Matarazzo memorably co-starred in Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” vid. Wonder who’ll be next?!