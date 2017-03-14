Alasdair McLellan

Millie Bobby Brown Sobs Hysterically In The XX's New Video

Where's Finn Wolfhard when you need him?

Millie Bobby Brown traded the Upside Down for Los Angeles in The xx's new music video for "I Dare You," the penultimate track off I See You. In the seven-minute clip released Thursday (June 29), the Stranger Things star plays a little sister who's heartbroken after watching a guy — her crush, I'm guessing — dance with her big sister while skipping school together.

The band described the video as a "love letter to Los Angeles," but it looks like this love involves a lot of tears. Talk about sibling rivalry.

Poor Millie. Someone please get this girl an Eggo waffle ASAP.