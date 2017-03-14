Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' Video Is Like 'Space Jam' But With More Internet Celebs

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

If Charli XCX's "Boys" video had you scrambling to name all of its cameos, Katy Perry's clip for "Swish Swish" will really give you a run for your money. The video for the Witness track dropped on Thursday, just four days before Perry is set to host the 2017 VMAs, and it's swimming with celebrities.

"Swish Swish" begins with real-life sports commentators Bill Walton and Rich Eisen describing a basketball game that "people are predicting to be the most unwatchable, eye-gouging blowout of the season." Then, you're introduced to the lineup — Gaten Matarazzo, a.k.a., Dustin from "Stranger Things," model Dexter Mayfield, Christine from YouTube (the one who says "shooketh"), Jenna Ushkowitz from "Glee," and the beloved Backpack Kid from Perry's "Saturday Night Live" performance.

Most notably, you've got Molly Shannon and Terry Crews playing the hopeless coaches, desperate to see their ragtag teams to victory. It's basically like "Space Jam," but with more celebrities.

Nicki Minaj interrupts the gameplay as a half-time performer of sorts, and she also gives Perry a brief pep talk, which is enough to motivate Perry's underdog team to pull off some major hijinks and win the thing. Wouldn't be the first time Minaj has performed at an all-star game...

Dave Meyers, known for music video classics like DMX's "Up In Here," Missy Elliott's "Work It" and Janet Jackson's "All For You," directed the video. He also worked with Kendrick Lamar on his "HUMBLE." visual, which is nominated for Video of the Year, Best Hip Hop and Best Cinematography at the VMAs on Sunday.

Here's the full list of cameos, as listed under the video. See if you can catch 'em all!

Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Molly Shannon, Terry Crews, Hafþór Júlíus "Thor" Björnsson, Bill Walton, Rich Eisen, Gatan Matarazzo, Jenna Ushkowitz, Christine Sydelko, Dexter Mayfield, Doug The Pug, Russel “Backpack Kid” Horning, Iris Kyle, Rob Gronkowski, Karl-Anthony Towns, Joey Chestnut, the ladies of GLOW (Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Kia Stevens, Jackie Tohn), Carter Wilkerson, West Hollywood Cheerleaders, Amanda LaCount, and Nugget as herself.

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees and vote for Best New Artist now!