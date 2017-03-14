Millie Bobby Brown Wished Her 'Personal Favorite' Ed Sheeran A Happy Birthday

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ed Sheeran turned 27 yesterday (February 17), and tons of his fans blitzed him with birthday wishes across social media — including one of his more famous ones, Millie Bobby Brown.

The Stranger Things star was the one who announced Sheeran's Artist of the Year win at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, and she revisited a clip from their brief moment onstage in her birthday post.

Brown's status as a Sheerio is well-known, as she recently took matters into her own hands and recorded her own rogue Carpool Karaoke action on Twitter.

Glad to see she's keeping up her dedication for her faves, and taking time out of her own busy schedule to send her love on their special days.