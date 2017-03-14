Ed Sheeran Keeps It Simple Accepting First-Ever Artist Of The Year VMA

Getty

Ed Sheeran has won the 2017 VMA for Artist of the Year. The fiery haired Brit singer beat out Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, Lorde and The Weeknd for the award at Sunday night's show, and he kept it pretty simple for his acceptance speech.

This is the first time the Artist of the Year award has been given away. This year, MTV merged the Best Male and Best Female video categories into one, as not to conform to any gender.

Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown presented the Moon Person to Sheeran, who stepped up to the stage to the tune of his inescapable song "Shape of You," high-fiving fans along the way.

"This is only my second-ever VMA," the humble star said, claiming his award. "Thank you to all the fans. Thank you to my record label. Jason Koenig, who made my videos on this album. Yeah, cheers!"

And that was that.

An hour earlier, Sheeran performed with Lil Uzi Vert, where they combined their hits "Shape of You" and "XO TOUR Llif3." Sheeran was also nominated for Best Pop, which was won by Fifth Harmony at the beginning of the night, and Best Cinematography, which went home with Kendrick Lamar.

