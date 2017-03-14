Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Millie Bobby Brown's Running List Of Pop Star Faves Is Probably Yours Too

On the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes this past weekend, it was easy to see that the Stranger Things cast tore it up (as usual). What was even easier to see, though, was that the gang's lynchpin, Millie Bobby Brown, walked separately, mirroring her character Eleven's arc in Season 2 and also affirming that she's a star on her own.

Case in point: When Niall Horan announced he'd finally finished Stranger Things, MBB tweeted at him on Tuesday (January 9) to shout him out. Horan hit her back with "Congratulations darling, you were fantastic," because of course.

But the point here is that Brown, as a star, is never afraid to recognize fellow stars and fan out on social media — especially pop stars. Here are all the ones she stanned in 2017.

Drake Her apparent +1 and also private security guard?

Halsey Remember when people thought Season 1 Eleven looked like her?

Drake, again 12/10, would book.

Ed Sheeran "My personal favorite," she said as she presented Sheeran the VMA for Best Artist of the Year in August 2017.

Drake, yet again I wonder if she calls him Uncle Aubrey.

Maddie Ziegler & Grace VanderWaal MBB presented with "a talented singer songwriter and an incredible dancer and actor" at last year's Teen Choice Awards in the name of "celebrating a youthful generation."

Adele Her crown-emoji idol.

Beyoncé She was stoked when "Formation" dropped, just like the rest of the world.

Noah Schnapp He's not a pop star — yet — but no one has more photos with MBB than "the greatest friend a girl could ask for" a.k.a. "my Schnipper" a.k.a. Will Byers, the resident supernaturally troubled kid of Hawkins, Indiana.

Now, does she stan her co-stars' bands Calpurnia, Post Animal, and Work In Progress as hard? We're gonna need to find out in 2018.