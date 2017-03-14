The Jersey Shore Cast Is Ready To 'Break The F**k Out'

Jerzdays Thursdays are about to (literally) "get loud' -- thanks to Snooki, Deena, JWOWW, The Situation, Vinny, Pauly D and Ronnie.

In a quick glimpse of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which is set to premiere globally on April 5, the entertaining roomies are back to their raucous ways in sunny Miami. From big expressions to large dance moves (we don't spy any fistpumping yet), the gang is ready to "break the f**k out." And yes, the duck phone is back from the dead. But that doesn't mean it actually works properly...

Enjoy the teaser clip above, share what you're most looking forward to seeing when the program premieres and stay with MTV News for all of the latest Jersey Shore Family Vacation updates!