And They're Off: The Jersey Shore Gang Is Going On A Family Vacation To...

Eight years ago, the Jersey Shore guys/gals went down south for some drama fun in the sun. And now, this same spot serves as the destination for their upcoming family vacation! Presenting Pauly D sharing the special and sentimental spot:

That's right, Deena, Pauly D, JWOWW, Vinny, Ronnie, Nicole and The Situation are traveling to Miami for the returning MTV series, the network just announced. Flashback to Season 2: The "anonymous note," some unforgettable brawls and sterilizing the Smush Room. And of course, plenttttttttty of GTL.

Flashback to Season 2: The "anonymous note," some unforgettable brawls and sterilizing the Smush Room. And of course, plenttttttttty of GTL.