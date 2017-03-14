Dua Lipa Brought Her Whole Squad For This ‘New Rules’ Performance

YouTube

Earlier this month, Dua Lipa performed her breakout hit “New Rules” on Saturday Night Live, where she twirled in black leather pants while rattling off her set of ex-blasting commandments. The only downside to that otherwise stellar performance was that it lacked the #squad action seen in her viral “New Rules” music video — but she made up for it with her latest TV appearance.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (February 13), Dua delivered another show-stopping rendition of “New Rules.” After making quite the grand entrance from the back of the studio, she joined a crew of six dancers wearing custom-made pink silk robes. Together, they showed off some of the same choreography we saw in the song’s video — including that fabulous human centipede — and in the final moments, Ellen even weaseled her way into the group. True #SquadGoals.

Dua’s latest “New Rules” performance comes as the track sits at the No. 6 spot on the Billboard Hot 100: its highest position yet. Meanwhile, the Brit singer is fresh off the release of “High,” her soaring Fifty Shades Freed collab with Whethan, as well as her brand new single, "IDGAF." Not a bad start to the year for Dua.