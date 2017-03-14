Dua Lipa's 'IDGAF' Video Features Two Dueling Lipas

YouTube/Warner Bros.

Dua Lipa's "New Rules," in addition to being a wry, irresistible piece of electronic pop, offered a memorable and no-frills video that cemented the 21-year-old singer's aesthetic. And now, she's keeping that momentum going with "IDGAF," another self-assured track from her self-titled debut album from 2017.

The icy, split-world video dropped on Friday (January 12) and features two dueling Lipas: one is clad in blue with her own army, and the other is clad is orange with, well, with the same army, but, you know, reversed. The two squads square off after some peacocking and end up perfectly complementing each other's highly stylized choreography, done by Marion Motin.

The clip, which ends on a positive note championing self-love, was directed by Henry Scholfield, with Scholfield and the Mosaert team of Paul Van Haver and Luc Junior Tam credited with artistic direction. On Twitter, Lipa called it the "toughest and most challenging video to film" because of the long shooting schedule.

"IDGAF" is the latest single from Dua Lipa, and there have been many — including the Chris Martin collab "Homesick," "Be the One" all the way back in 2015, and obviously, "New Rules."

Her North American tour resumes in Montreal on January 30. Maybe Ansel Elgort can get guest-listed this time?