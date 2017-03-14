Christian Grey's Singing Debut Is Finally Here

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It's brief, but it's here: Jamie Dornan stepped up to the mic for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, and the result is a hypnotizing cover of one of the most romantic songs a rocker every wrote for his muse.

We've already heard Liam Payne and Rita Ora's duet, as well as Dua Lipa's contribution to the album, so this brief clip of Dornan trying out Paul McCartney's "Maybe I'm Amazed" serves as the most surprising addition to both the film and its soundtrack.

McCartney wrote "Maybe I'm Amazed" for his dearly departed wife, Linda, and the 1970 ballad remains a touching favorite in the icon's catalog. Dornan doesn't sing the whole tune in the movie, but the minute and change he croons leaves quite an impact: The scene in question involves an impromptu performance from Christian, and Anastasia, his sister, Mia, and brother, Elliot, pop in, shocked to hear him playing the piano and singing for the first time.

Honestly: Same, as this makes for a pretty revealing moment from a mysterious, protective character — and a great closer to a star-studded soundtrack. Listen to the whole thing on Spotify as it's out today (February 9), and be sure to head to the movies to see the scene in question ASAP, too.