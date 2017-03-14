Liam Payne And Rita Ora Almost Kissed Performing 'For You' On TV

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

It's well known that the Fifty Shades franchise is all about bonking. Anna and Christian bonk in a variety of manners using a variety of methods throughout all three films (presumably — I've only seen the first one). And as such, whenever a new Fifty Shades movie is about to hit theaters, the occasion requires a special song that can evoke the kind of deep bonking the series has become synonymous with.

For Fifty Shades Freed, which hits theaters February 9, it's "For You," the steamy team-up of Liam Payne and Rita Ora. On Wednesday night (January 31), the pair brought it three-dimensional life in front of a large LED screen on The Tonight Show.

Because performing in front of white roses is apparently the new thing on late-night TV, the song's dueling vocalists utilized the giant screen to evoke the song's romantic lyrics. Payne, in a turtleneck-and-dark-shirt combo that screams "Would you like to retire with me now to the captain's quarters?," and Ora, in a green-flaming astrological-friendly jacket, circled each other before coming together — and nearly locking lips — near the end.

Ora also stars in the film as Christian's adopted sister. No word yet on whether or not Payne makes a secret cameo as Ana's adopted brother.

The film's soundtrack also features Julia Michaels, Dua Lipa, Sia, Miike Snow, and Hailee Steinfeld — whose video for "Capital Letters" dropped a day ago. You can check that out right here.